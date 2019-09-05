Answering the call that went out internationally in late May, over 30 artists have been chosen to participate in the latest edition of the Grenada Contemporary Exhibition.

Started in 2014 with a small selection of 8 artists, this exhibition has grown both in scope and in participation. The first iteration was held in 2014 in expectation of a visit from one of Cuba’s most respected curators, José Noceda. His words of encouragement and attention to our artists were a first step in the international journey that propelled Grenada to participate in the famous Biennale di Venezia, in Venice, Italy. Grenada has now exhibited 3 times in this most prestigious exhibition of contemporary art in the world.

This 5th exhibition is themed “The Beach.”

Local, regional and international artists share their ideas in a variety of media, each uniquely expressing a wide range of thought. Referencing Walcott and Glissant in their analogies of “The Beach”, the curatorial call asked for artists to consider the social, economic, historical and other approaches to this rich, complex space. Some see the beach as a place of relaxing reverie, while others view it as a place of battle for land and sovereignty. All are worth taking a look, and seeing the narratives that our artist tell of ourselves.

Art House 473 was opened this year by Susan Mains and Asher Mains as an art centre in Calliste. It is set to exhibit, to educate, and to be a destination where locals and visitors alike can not just view art, but have an art experience.

All are most welcome to come to the opening on 27 September at 6 pm, at Art House 473 in Calliste. Admission is free. Parking is at Lavo Lanes on Maurice Bishop Highway, and a free shuttle is provided.

Subsequently, the exhibition will continue through 16 October. Opening hours for Art House 473 are 11 am to 5 pm, Wednesday through Saturday, or by appointment at www.arthouse473.com

Susan Mains Gallery