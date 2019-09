International Anti-bullying author and youth advocate, Loverly Sheridan, along with the Rotary Club of Grenada, will kick off her International “Buddy Ambassadors/Buddy Bench Campaign,” at Our Lady Help of Christians school at Beaulieu, St George, on 23 September 2019.

The event is sponsored by West Tech Shipping, and the author will also be presenting a bench which is sponsored by local attorney, Sheila Harris, to the Alpha Junior School.

‘Be a Buddy, Not a Bully’ is a successful on-going US National Anti-bullying campaign designed by author and youth advocate, Loverly Sheridan based on her programme, ‘Buddy Ambassadors’, and book ‘Be a Buddy Not a Bully’ which are geared towards children in grades Pre-K to 5, (Ages 4 to 10) to help raise awareness and end bullying, and to promote friendliness and inclusiveness in schools.

The campaign is ongoing in the United States, and the author’s homeland, Saint Lucia. The author hopes that the programme continues to spread globally and in all schools in Grenada after the kick-off campaign.

Sheridan believes that if we teach children about the effects of their actions, and the importance of teamwork, sharing, compassion, and empathy from an early age, that we can help curb some of our larger societal problems. This belief is what inspired the ‘Buddy Ambassadors/ Buddy Bench’ initiative. She states, “Bullying is a pervasive global issue which affects children in many different ways, including death by suicide. Most acts of bullying start at an early age when children are unable to understand the effects and consequences of their actions.”

The author’s goal is to place Buddy Benches at every school on the island. She stresses that this is an ongoing campaign and is looking forward to the support of corporations and community members at home and abroad, to help in promoting friendliness and inclusiveness in schools on the island, to help combat/end bullying. She’s grateful for the support of the Ministry of Education, Rotary Club of Grenada, school principals, sponsors, and other local community members for their efforts in making the campaign possible. For more information about the Buddy Ambassadors Programme and the Buddy Bench Campaign, go to www.buddyambassadors.com

About The Author

Loverly Sheridan is an Anti-Bullying advocate, author, educator, mental health advocate and world traveller who believes in the power of storytelling. In her biographical book, A Girl Like Me, she tells her own incredible story of self-discovery while travelling the world. Through the translation of her experiences having visited over 60 countries, she seeks to empower, uplift and inspire others through her writing and campaigns, and raise awareness on some of the poignant issues affecting adults and children in society.

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit www.rotarygrenada.org