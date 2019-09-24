On 25 September 2018 the decommissioned Grenada Coast Guard boat, the Tyrell Bay, having been professionally cleaned at Clarks Court Bay Marina, was towed out to sea and sunk at her final resting place, becoming Grenada’s newest wreck diving site.

The Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) was honoured to be the main sponsor of the of the cleaning and sinking of the Tyrell Bay and is happy to report that, in her first year in her new home, she has been visited by 3,607 divers, who have all been thrilled to explore her uniqueness.

In addition to the Tyrell Bay, in March of 2018, the GHTA sponsored the sinking of the cargo vessel Anina, to add to Grenada’s wreck sites. Since her sinking, the Anina has been visited by 3,983 divers.

Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association