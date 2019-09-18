The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has collaborated with Aquamoon Adventures, FINA and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) to host the first-ever Ariza Pure Grenada Swim Invitational on Grand Anse beach this Saturday, 21 September.

Over 35 international and regional swimmers and an estimated 50 plus local swimmers will converge on Grand Anse beach where the events will swim off from 9 am. Swimmers can register to participate in the 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km events that span a course of the beach starting from the Camerhornge Park area.

The event was officially launched at a ceremony at the Ariza Conference Room on Tuesday, 17 September which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Sports, GASA, GTA, Ariza and Aquamoon Adventures.

Ariza, a long-time supporter of swimming who previously sponsored the Cross Harbour swim events hosted by GASA, readily accepted the call to be the title sponsor for this year’s event. Through additional support from FINA and the technical assistance provided by the Ministry of Sports GASA has been able to establish this Open Water Swim Invitational as one of the organisation‘s goals in its strategic plan for the development of swimming in Grenada. “While we await the infrastructural development of the Aquatic Centre at the National Stadium grounds, we must utilise the resources we have available,” stated President Peron Johnson at the official launch ceremony. “Grand Anse Beach is the ideal location.”

Aquamoon Adventures has assisted GASA in marketing the event to international swimmers. Director and former competitive swimmer, Randy Nutt, indicated that while the projection was in the vicinity of 20 visiting swimmers for the first year, the Open Water Swim Invitational has been able to attract over 35 visiting swimmers from North America, Mexico and as far as Sweden and Australia. “This speaks well for the future development of the event,” commented Nutt.

The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased with the event carrying the Pure Grenada Brand and supports the initiative as a welcome addition to Grenada’s calendar of events particularly in the traditionally low season for visitors.

Members of the public are invited to register in advance to participate in the events at www.grenadaswimming.com. While the Open Water Invitational will be used as a time trial opportunity for our National swimmers to participate in the OECS Open Water competition, the event is not limited to national swimmers or those affiliated with any particular swim club. Anyone is welcome to register and participate.

GASA