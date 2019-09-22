Tropical weather outlook (courtesy: NHC)

Meteorological services, MBIA

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the centre of newly formed Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 60.2 West. Karen is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue today.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the centre. Barbados recently reported a sustained wind of37 mph (59 km/h) and a gust to 45 mph (72 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada and its dependencies

Heavy rainfall and gusting wind are expected to affect the State of Grenada.

Andre Charles, Forecaster