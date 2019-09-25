The Grenfin Swim Invitational is set to get underway on Thursday, 26 September at the Good Hope Swimming Pool in St Pauls. The 4-day event is an important meet on the swim calendar, as it will once again serve as the OECS Team Trials.

Over 100 swimmers from swim clubs across Grenada and Carriacou will compete to secure spots on the OECS Swim Team for 2019. The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association and Grenfin are pleased to welcome back title sponsor Lucozade for the 5th consecutive year.

All teams have been engaged in intense preparations and training as they vie to secure their individual spots on the National Team representing Grenada at the OECS Championships. The OECS Swim Championship is scheduled for 8-10 November 2019 in St Vincent. Grenada expects to have a strong performance at this year’s OECS Championships and is looking forward to taking home the title for another consecutive year.

The Grenfin Invitational Swim Meet will commence at the following times over four days.

Thursday 5:30 pm; Warm-up 4:30 pm

Friday 5:30 pm; Warm-up 4:30 pm

Saturday 9:00 am Official opening ceremony

Saturday 10:00 am; Warm-up 8:00 am

Sunday 9:00 am; Warm-up 7:00 am

The 2019 Grenfin Swim Club Swim Invitational is expected to be a keenly contested event. Sailfish Swim Club, the defending champion, has its eyes set on retaining their title, meanwhile Grenfin Swim Club, also has high hopes of becoming regaining their championship title.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association is pleased to welcome all competing swimmers and spectators to the upgraded facilities at the Good Hope Swimming Pool for the 2019 Grenfin Swim Invitational Championship. Members of the public are encouraged to visit Good Hope over the next four days to witness the excellent performances of our swimmers.

Grenada Amateur Swimming Association