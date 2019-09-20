The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association advises all marine craft operators of the planned Open Water Swim Invitational scheduled to take place in the waters of Grand Anse beach tomorrow, Saturday, 21 September 2019 from 9 am to 2 pm.

All marine craft operators are asked to exercise extreme care and caution in the waters of Grand Anse Beach, as over 100 participants will be swimming in the waters around the designated course during this period.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation.

GASA