The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the passenger bus that plunged into the sea on the Carenage resulting in one death, is not just a wake-up call but requires an urgent review of traffic regulations and road safety for public transportation.

The party, in extending its sympathy to the family impacted by the incident, says that this tragedy and the acts of heroism that followed surely overwhelmed the nation.

Acting Party Leader Joseph Andall says the party feels the pain of the family of 65-year-old Altrice Theresa De Coteau of White Gate, St John who tragically lost her life when the bus plunged into the water. Andall extends his party’s condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and assures them that the NDC membership, like all Grenadians, are praying for them, and asking God’s guidance in this most difficult period.

Andall says the members of his party are also praying for the speedy recovery of all the other victims of the tragedy, especially the nine-year-old girl who survived the incident but is in intensive care.

The party praised the first responders including the civilians among them, noting that their bravery and heroic efforts helped save many lives.

The NDC’s interim leader echoes the sentiments of Acting Police Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin in commending all those who assisted in saving lives and providing care for those affected. The NDC welcomes the speed with which Commissioner Martin has launched an investigation into the incident.

NDC says government owes it to the people of Grenada to immediately commence a review of our traffic regulations, road safety procedures for public transportation, and the erection of appropriate safety barriers in areas that present hazards to the general public; with the aim of improving road safety for all.

NDC’s Caretaker for the Town of Saint George, Claudette Joseph, said that over the past several years, there have been incidents where vehicles plunged into the sea in the general area where yesterday’s accident occurred, which she says, is the deeper end. Joseph says that it is urgent that government installs a protective barrier at least in that area of the Carenage.

