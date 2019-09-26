Qualishore Inc. is looking to hire qualified persons for the following positions:

Administrative Assistant

Customer Service Representatives

Description and Requirements of Administrative Assistant:

The ideal candidate should be an experienced multi-tasker with excellent communication skills and a positive attitude. Candidates should be capable of handling office tasks, providing polite and professional assistance (via phone, mail, email), and generally being a helpful and positive presence in the workplace.

Candidate should be proactive and responsible — willing to meet each challenge directly. He/she must have strong interpersonal skills and confidentiality, be proficient in verbal and written communication and be very comfortable and experienced in using Microsoft Office.

Preference will be shown to candidates with an Associate’s Degree in a related field and/or a minimum of 3 years of work experience in an administrative role.

Administrative Assistant Responsibilities:

Handling basic office tasks such as filing documents, generating reports, preparing presentations, setting up meetings, taking minutes, and ordering supplies

Providing scheduling support by booking appointments and preventing conflicts in schedules

Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, transport arrangements and making hotel and restaurant reservations

Screening phone calls and routing callers to the appropriate party

Preparing professional letters, memos and requests

Supporting back office duties

Please apply by Tuesday, 15 October 2019

Requirements of Customer Service Representative:

Proven customer support experience or experience as a client service representative

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Familiarity with CRM systems and practices

Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters

Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

Ability to multitask, prioritise, and manage time effectively

High school diploma or a minimum of 5 years of experience working in a professional/office setting

You are a good fit if you:

Have the ability to work well with others

Are highly organised

Are passionate about customer experience

Are autonomous and have a continuous improvement mindset

Can take constructive criticism and take direction

Submission

For submission, please send your CV inclusive of at least 2 references to career@qualishore.com. Your submission must be a Portable Document Format (.pdf). Place the role that you are applying for in the email subject line.