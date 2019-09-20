The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has launched an investigation into the cause of this morning’s (Friday, 20 September 2019) incident involving a passenger bus that veered off the road and sidewalk, and into the water at The Carenage, St George’s. The emergency call was received about 9:20 am.

Acting Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin has commended members of the public who responded immediately, diving into the water to assist in the rescue of all persons who were onboard.

One female passenger, Altrice Theresa De Coteau, 65, of White Gate, St John was later pronounced dead at the General Hospital. A nine-year old girl remains in the Intensive Care Unit. All other persons were treated and released.

The RGPF has expressed its condolences to the family of the victim of the incident and wishes all others a speedy recovery.

At the time of today’s incident, the passenger bus was travelling along Young Street, St George’s, en route to Woburn from the Bus Terminus.

The bus remains in possession of the police, and the driver is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the RGPF advises persons who were on the bus, that they can collect their belongings at Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s.

Office of Commissioner of Police