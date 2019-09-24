As part of activities to mark International Coastal Clean-Up Day (ICCD), members of the Sandals Foundation (at Sandals Grenada) and the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) collaborated on Friday, 20 September to bring some much-needed attention to Devil’s Bay.

The beach is most frequented by fishermen and adventure seekers who oftentimes do not properly dispose of their litter. Further, given it’s off the beat location, the entrance to the beach has been subject to illegal dumping.

Plastic bottles accounted for 70% of waste collected, with various microplastics and Styrofoam® making up the remaining trash. A few standout items also collected were a television, standing fans, shoes, tyres and fishing lines.

The 45-minute exercise was executed by a 35-member team and a total of 116 pounds of waste, not including the bulky items, were collected.

Larissa Mark, Environment, Health and Safety Manager for Sandals Grenada said the clean-up is one of many sensitisation exercises conducted by the resort. “Sandals Foundation and by extension all Sandals Resorts place a great deal of focus on educating our team members and the public on the importance of safeguarding our environment. This time we invited our colleagues at MBIA to come along and they were ready and willing to participate and help us spread the anti-litter, and ocean protection message.”

In expressing gratitude, Lenworth Gordon, Marketing Manager for MBIA, said, “I hope this is the first of many more collaborations. Thank you to the Sandals family for inviting us and remember we are always here to support.”

