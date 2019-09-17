The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

PHOTOGRAPHER

The Photographer is responsible for the comfort and flow of guests from capturing photos of their special vacation memories, to selection and purchasing of images.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Capture images (photographs and /or video) of guests special vacation memories

Adjust images for best positioning to ensure increased sales;

Achieve daily photo sales objectives;

Maintain the highest quality guest experience through consistent interaction with the guests, greeting them with a pleasant attitude and smiling face;

Cooperate with his/her fellow team members, assisting them with the common duties and responsibilities of the position to ensure the efficient operation of the department;

Accompanying guests on excursions while always demonstrating a positive and professional attitude

Responsible for being punctual for all assignments;

Responsible for proper use of camera, and all equipment being used

Enjoys interpersonal contact with guests and team members and be willing to work a variety of shifts as well as holidays and weekends.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Secondary School Diploma

Certification in the field of Photography

2 years’ experience in a similar position

Excellent oral communication skills

A friendly personality

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 2 October 2019 with curriculum vitae (CV) via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.