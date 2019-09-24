Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc, Grenada’s premier health services institution, celebrates 15 years of service to Grenada during the month of October 2019.

Providing vital healthcare services such as for example laboratory tests, MRIs, CT scans, ultra-sounds and x-rays, Spice Isle will celebrate this anniversary achievement through health fairs, customer appreciation events and an awards ceremony expressing gratitude to staff and suppliers for their contribution towards the success of the company.

Conceived by the late founder Dominic Paul in 2004, Spice Isle Imaging Centre has been providing quality healthcare at affordable prices saving Grenadians from having to travel abroad and spend valuable foreign exchange.

Paul grew up in the little village of Conference in St Andrew and migrated to the United States where he spent 20 years working as a radiology technician in Kings County and Brookdale. His contribution to Grenada in the form of Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc germinated on one of his visits to Grenada when a friend had to travel to Trinidad for a CT scan. He saw an opportunity to contribute towards his island’s healthcare and return to the island he called home.

He realised the value of shortened turnaround times for tests as he recognised the need for speedy diagnosis and early treatment. He was a pioneer with a dream encapsulated in the company’s vision statement to be “The premiere diagnostic, medical, laboratory and general healthcare service provider in Grenada that is recognised internationally for quality services, service excellence and world-class patient care.”

Despite his untimely death, the company continues to grow under the management and direction of his brother, Fr Gerard Paul, and a team of highly qualified and professional staff. The company has expanded into the delivery of medical services such as immunology, family medicine, and paediatrics. Services are also offered in Grenville, St Andrew.

Over the 15 years, Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc has contributed to nation-building through a sound corporate responsibility programme supporting the elderly, schools, and other health-based community organisations.

Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc stands poised to offer additional services in the future building on the relationships cemented since its establishment and salutes the leadership of the visionary leader who recognised an urgent need for health services and set out to achieve this goal – Dominic Paul.

Health Fairs for the month of celebration:

9 October: Health Fair and Customer Appreciation Day at Grenville, from 9 am to 1 pm.

16 October: Health Fair, Customer Appreciation Day from 9 am to 1 pm.

23 October: Health Fair at Fit For Life parking lot, Grand Anse, from 9 am to 1 pm.

