At 9 pm, Sunday, 22 September 2019 on the advice given by the forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has issued the ALL CLEAR for the activation to Tropical Storm Karen.

At 8 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 63.0 West. Karen is moving generally toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur later tonight or on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Karen will continue to move away from Grenada and the Windward Islands tonight.

On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

With the issuance of the ALL CLEAR, Monday, 23 September 2019 will be a normal work and school day in the tri-island State of Grenada.

NaDMA says thanks to all stakeholders, district coordinators, the media and the general citizenry for their positive response in this activation as we all work towards ensuring the safety of all, in times when we may be impacted by hazards.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766 , or email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com .

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

NaDMA