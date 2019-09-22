At 5 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 12.9° North, longitude 62.7° West or about 85 miles northwest of Grenada.

Karen is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur later tonight or on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Karen will continue to move away from Grenada and the Windward Islands this evening, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Monday. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the centre.

Grenada and islands of the Southern Windwards remain under Tropical Storm Warning.

NaDMA advises the general public to be vigilant and remain indoors as more rain is expected during the evening.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Karen and provide updates of changes.

