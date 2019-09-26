During the month of September 2019, the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) received a donation of wrought iron gates and window security bars from 2 donors.

Sisales Ltd sponsored the installation valued at $7,220. The contractor, Royston’s Welding Shop, realising the need for some additional wrought ironwork, made an in-kind donation valued at $560. The scope of work was completed under the refurbishment component of the Hybrid Telecommunications Upgrade Project.

The addition of wrought iron works to 6 classrooms at the Tanteen Campus will help to improve the security of the rooms and the ICT equipment that are earmarked for installation within each room.

Indeed, the college is grateful to both donors for their timely assistance and their support for improving the delivery of tertiary education in Grenada.

Donors who are interested in partnering with the college to support this project can contact Ayanna Williams, Project Lead and Coordinator for Resource Mobilisation, via ayannaw@tamcc.edu.gd or via telephone (473) 440-1389, extension 2344 or (473) 405-0794.