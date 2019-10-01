The driver of the passenger bus that plunged into the sea at The Carenage, St George’s, has been charged with Causing Death by Reckless Driving.

Kim Tobin, 44 years, resident of River Road, St George appeared before the St George’s Magistrate’s Court #1 on Monday, 30 September 2019. Tobin has been granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties. He is to surrender all travel documents, seek permission from the court to travel abroad and report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm.

Tobin will return to court on 29 October 2019.

An autopsy determined that Theresa Altrice Decoteau, 62, of White Gate, St John died as a result of drowning.

Office of Commissioner of Police