The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Grenada, is pleased to announce that Canadian officials will be in Grenada on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November 2019, to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

As part of the visa application process, Grenadian nationals must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent residence. During the upcoming November dates, Grenadian visa applicants may take the opportunity to provide biometric information in Grenada rather than travelling abroad.

If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in November. Canada is pleased that officials will be able to travel to meet applicants on-site in November, and it is hoped that this eased convenience will be fully taken advantage of. Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain for Grenadian nationals to travel to biometrics collection points in Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago at all other times.

This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

Grenadians who anticipate travel to Canada; Persons who have already applied whether online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and Nationals of other biometric information-required countries residing in Grenada planning to travel to Canada.

In order to book an appointment for biometrics collection, please write to bdgtn@international.gc.ca referencing the visa application file number.

Canadian officials will be pleased to assist applicants with both appointments and the required Biometrics Instruction Letter during the hours listed. Officials will not be collecting applications or biometric information from applicants who have not received this letter.

All applicants will be required to bring their Biometrics Instruction Letter with them in order to have their biometrics taken. The biometrics collection will take place on 18 and 19 November 2019, from 8 am to 5 pm at Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grenada.

