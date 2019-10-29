by Linda Straker

Jeannine Sylvester-Gill is current president of GNCRC

Coalition calls for zero tolerance for persons convicted of sexual violence against our nation’s children

Slap on wrists of sexual predators and paedophiles betrays trust of children in authority

An umbrella group comprising non-governmental organisations and government line ministries want to see harsher sentencing guidelines for predators and paedophiles who have pleaded guilty or who are found guilty of sexual crimes against children.

“Having ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Grenada and its citizens recognise that the best interests of our nation’s children are paramount,” said a news release from the Grenada National Coalition on the Rights of the Child (GNCRC).

“GNCRC calls on Grenada’s judicial officers in the Magistrates and the High Courts to recognise that a mere slap on the wrists of sexual predators and paedophiles betrays the trust of our children in authority,” said the release.

The grouping, which is registered as a non-governmental organisation, said that “Failure to send the strongest possible message to the violators of our children’s innocence horrifies all right-thinking citizens.”

Over the years, the coalition has consistently repeated calls for zero tolerance for persons convicted of sexual violence against our nation’s innocent and vulnerable boys and girls. “GNCRC calls upon the Ministry of Legal Affairs to ensure that appropriate sentencing guidelines are urgently adopted to address this scourge of evil being repeatedly visited on our children.” The release also directly called on the Child Sexual Abuse Committee of the Ministry of Social Development and the Child Protection Authority to get out into the communities to identify at-risk children and to put in place protective measures to prevent children from (falling or being) victims of abuse.

The coalition’s current president is Jeannine Sylvester-Gill. She will continue to advocate and march for the rights and the futures of our children, as a constant reminder to the authorities that continuous efforts need to be made for their protection.

