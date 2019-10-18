The Commissioner of Police has filed an appeal of the sentence handed down to Treverson Roberts who was charged summarily and pleaded guilty in the Grenville Magistrate Court this week, to one count of Indecent Assault.

The offence was committed against a minor.

The Commissioner, in whose name the indecent assault case against was brought, acted on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in appealing the leniency of the sentence.

Roberts was sentenced to pay a fine of $1,500.00 to the State of Grenada and $600.00 to the family of the child as compensation for medical expenses. The maximum sentence for the charge of indecent assault is five years imprisonment.

Office of Commissioner of Police