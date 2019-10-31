The Grenada Paralympics Committee in collaboration with the Grenada National Council for the Disabled and the Agitos Foundation are working together to stage a “Create A Portrait” competition for Grenadian students to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities and I’mPOSSIBLE second anniversary on 3 December.

The Create A Portrait competition is a worldwide event sponsored by the Agitos Foundation that challenges students to display their artistic skills highlighting their favourite sport of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Japan and win lovely prizes.

Participating students can create a drawing/painting or write a poem or a short essay reflecting the student’s passion for the Paralympics Games.

The Create A Portrait competition runs to 10 November.

The United Nations’ designated 3 December as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, while the Agitos Foundation I’mPOSSIBLE Project supports educational awareness and development programmes that help to training coaches, athletes and officials as well as to integrate parasports into mainstream activities.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee is one of the beneficiaries, having received grant support from the AGITOS Foundation to stage its 2018-2019 I’mPOSSIBLE Grenada.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee said this is the first time it is participating in this International event and is looking forward to receiving a long list of magnificent entries from which it will choose the top ten Create A Portrait to send to the Agitos Foundation.

The Grenada Paralympics Committee is working with the Ministry of Education to ensure that all schools get the opportunity to participate.

The rules of the competition:

One entry per student The size of the paper for drawing 8.5 x 11 inches The length of the poem is three verses The length of the essay no more than 150 to 200 words Judging will be done by a panel on 14 November and the winners announced thereafter Entries must be submitted to the office of the Grenada National Council for the Disabled, Scott Street, St George’s, no later than 4 pm on 13 November, or contact Ray Roberts 414-7203 Copyright of an entry belongs to the Grenada Paralympics Committee and Agitos Foundation. The entries may be used for communications and productions related to I’mPOSSIBLE. Winners will be presented with their awards on 3 December at a public function.

Grenada Paralympics Committee

