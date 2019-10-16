by Brian JM Joseph

“I don’t agree with men who utter remarks about women being morally, intellectually, physically and emotionally weaker. I firmly believe that this perception and negative thinking towards women needs to stop. I would like to respond to men in general with this bold statement of saying you’re wrong, because for centuries women have been the powerhouses that bind and keep the moral fabric of our society together.” – Deidra Bain

Over the past decades, women have defied the odds and left their mark in becoming successful entrepreneurs especially in owning small businesses. The majority of ambitious and enterprising women who are making valuable contributions in today’s society, it’s just startling to see how they’ve played a pivotal role in their communities.

I have spoken and engaged in pleasant conversations with some successful and prominent women who have been in business for many years; likewise, those who’ve retired successfully. They all have made it abundantly clear that this new generation of progressives “will no longer settle for the roles as housewives, maids and cleaners in this diverse society that enables tremendous economic growth.”

Innovative women in today’s world are demanding independence by being self-sufficient and with yearning hope, they are pioneering new business skills every day which includes making them a force to be reckoned with.

This is the renaissance period for women who want to have an impact on entrepreneurship. Industrious women are no longer willing to wait or being dependent on a man in providing for their daily needs, because they are “go-getters.”

Women today are emerging and becoming their own bosses, they’re also seeking higher education because they want better for themselves and their families. Mature guys remember: it’s no longer a man’s world but one that’s filled with distinctiveness.

Mary Fernandez, a visibility strategist who helps entrepreneurs stand out online stated, and I quote “Every successful entrepreneur started somewhere. There’s no ‘magic pill’ that effortlessly launches you out of your cubicle confinement and into the free world of entrepreneurship. For some, the dream to be your own boss grows for a long time, even years, before it finally comes to fruition. The truth is, great success in business grows from just one, tiny seed.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Makeup Artiste/Cosmetologist/Entrepreneur/Mover and Shaker Deidra Bain, known as Dittany to many of her friends and clients, owner of D’s House of Beau-Tee, located on the historic Carenage waterfront.

Deidra’s love and passion for her profession can only be described as an inseparable love affair. Deidra is a proud and aspiring woman from the parish of St George, hailing from the village of Fontenoy. She has now joined the ranks of women stalwarts who’ve exceeded all our expectations in areas of entrepreneurship. She’s currently pursuing a bachelors degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Management Studies Human Resources and is presently in her final year.

It takes an indefatigable individual who can balance work, managing a business and educational studies. I have observed an amazing and remarkable woman with enough experience and skills behind her name. She has found her true purpose in life and is now geared on making a valuable contribution as a patriotic citizen towards her country in the area of cosmetology/makeup artistry.

When asked can you truly say, that today you’re a contented woman based on all your accomplishments/ achievements thus far? Her response was as follows: “I’m not content because I have an empire to build.” I have never met such an ambitious woman with so much grit. I just love her industriousness and passion.

She further stated that she’s also in a business partnership and she’s part-owner of a boutique named Chic Couture “The House of Fashion” located at same vicinity at her place of business on the Carenage.

Deidra is a humble young lady with a big heart and her warm personality resonates to all of her clients. Whatever you do, be different – that was the advice my mother gave me, and I can’t think of better advice for an entrepreneur: “If you’re different, you will stand out.” – Anita Roddick

Deidra recalls her proudest moment when she had the opportunity in chaperoning Patrice Roberts who is a musician/songwriter/soca artist and her manager on two consecutive occasions while they were on tour in Grenada in 2019. Patrice was a very satisfied client and that created a bonding friendship, likewise a business relationship between them both as her personal cosmetologist/makeup artist here in Grenada.

According to Deidra, it all started in the USA where she was residing for a period of time.

When asked how did you became involved and fall in love with this profession? She then stated, “I had to find myself, my true purpose in life because as a woman I had to face so many challenges and obstacles on my journey towards breaking those barriers. Sometimes I had to ask myself whether or not I was going to recover from those scars that held me back, but eventually, I did because of my indomitable willpower, I overcame it all. I couldn’t allow myself to have sunk so low, because reflecting on those challenges only brings tears to my eyes. I always believed time wasted cannot be regained, that’s why I had to do something meaningful with my time. I was desperate for something to do and I was anxious in returning to that happy place. Reminiscing on my childhood memories when life was a bit easier it took me to a happier place and it brought back hope within me. I was willing to learn something new for a change. It was in my darkest moment — I don’t know if to call it a miracle or a paradigm shift — but it was then I got my big break. I happened to see an advertisement from Carsten Institute School of Cosmetology NYC which sparked my interest.”

She categorically stated that “I’m very proud of the wise choices and decisions that I’ve made in my life as it relates to my career and is ever grateful for the training and certification as a makeup artist.”

After gaining much experience abroad, Deidra returned home in 2017 and started her own business. Shortly after returning home from the USA she furthered her studies regionally where she obtained a masters from Makeup Devine Beauty by Pinky, a reputable establishment in Trinidad & Tobago. She also teaches the fundamentals of makeup application to persons who are interested in makeup artistry.

When asked why did you decided to teach your skills to others? She said, “I’m not a selfish person and I believe in helping others grow economically and socially. To be honest, I never thought in a million years, I Deidra Bain was going to be a teacher.” She further stated that many of her students are always delighted and pleased with the manner in which she structures and conducts her training sessions. All the participants who took part in the various courses always expressed their gratitude and sentimental thanks for the grateful opportunities given to them. They often reiterate to her it was fun while learning.

I admire how well she has spoken about her family and how supportive they were. She genuinely admitted that her two brothers were her biggest influencers growing up and she being the only girl and last of her parents’ children, she was very much protected and loved by them both.

When asked about her childhood life she responded “it was great” and she enjoyed being a child. She further went on to state, “I was super spoiled by my dad. I missed him dearly since he transited this life on Christmas Day 2017. It has left a void in my heart and in our home but we’ll never allow the fond memories of him to die because daddy was loved by his wonderful wife, my mom, myself and the rest of my siblings.”

When asked who was her biggest supporter? “My mom,” she replied, “Therefore, I owe her a debt of gratitude I cannot repay. I just love her more and more each day for what she has done for me. She has been my icon and hero and I just cannot imagine my life without her.” When asked what would you like to say to her, her reply was “Mom, I love you. You are what every strong woman should be because you’re full of tenacity and strength and that makes you my hero.”

Listening to what she said took me back to words of NK Jemisin: “In a child’s eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe.”

She ended by saying, “I believe women are very powerful in their own way, therefore, they should always carry themselves with dignity, pride, grace and sophistication because women are the embodiment of everything beautiful.”