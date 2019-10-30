by Linda Straker

Two suspects believed to be associated with GUT Credit Union robbery in Carriacou arrested in St Vincent

Extradition hearing will determine their return to Grenada

Two other Vincentian nationals deported from Grenada

Christopher Nelson, Director of Public Prosecutions has confirmed that the two suspects arrested in St Vincent and the Grenadines who are believed to be associated with the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) Credit Union robbery in Carriacou, are presently imprisoned in their homeland and an extradition hearing will determine their return to Grenada.

“I can confirm that the two are on remand in St Vincent and an extradition hearing is scheduled to be heard in the magistrate court there. Grenada is seeking the return of the two,” said Nelson.

He explained that an extradition hearing can last for a short or long period. “So, we cannot say when they will return but our argument is for the suspect to face trial in Grenada,” he said. Once the magistrate agrees with the arguments from Grenada, the two will be deported and handed over to law enforcement authorities in Grenada.

The men were arrested in St Vincent and the Grenadines last week Friday and investigators from Grenada arrived in St Vincent within hours to assist with identifying the men as the investigation continues.

Police in Grenada had issued a wanted bulletin showing the face of the men and had notified regional and international law enforcement agencies of their alleged crime. The robbery occurred on 11 October 2019.

Grenada police have already charged the driver of the getaway vehicle with conspiracy and he is presently on bail.

In the meantime, two Vincentian nationals were deported from Grenada. Kamara Lampkin, who was nabbed during a drug operation on 21 October, has been ordered deported from Grenada to face murder-related charges in his homeland. Lampkin, 39 years, who also entered Grenada illegally, departed the State on Thursday 30 October 2019 under police escort.

Police say that the drug charges against Lampkin were discontinued after the Royal Grenada Police Force was informed by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force about an active murder investigation in which he is a suspect.

The other Vincentian is Xavique Williams who was also deported on 30 October 2019. Williams was arrested during a joint operation on 26 September 2019 by the Financial Investigation Unit and Drug Squad.

Police say that he was charged with four counts of Money Laundering and appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on 2 October 2019, where he pleaded guilty to two of the counts, was reprimanded on another count and acquitted on the other.

Williams was fined $2,500 on each count he pleaded and had to pay the fine within one week. The fine was paid on 28 October. He also forfeited $4,500 to the State.

