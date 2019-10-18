On Tuesday, 22 October 2019, GEM will be facilitating disturbed citizens who are justifiably outraged as child sexual predators are merely fined by our courts.

As of yesterday, the nation has become aware of yet another failure at the hands of our justice system; another predator is simply fined a couple of hundred dollars. A penalty that only benefits the treasury; the fine’s greater percentage was awarded to the state, not even the victims. This sets a damnatory precedent.

All are invited to sign a petition advising the Child Protection Authority (CPA) to champion the wellbeing of our children. The session will commence at 1 pm and conclude at 4 pm. Upon completion of the peaceful protest/signing, it shall be made known to the CPA that our nation demands its dedicated efforts to ensure persons convicted of sexual crimes against our children will face:

(i) A mandatory prison sentence at Her Majesty’s Prisons (HMP) for at least 5 years, and

(ii) A mandatory minimum period for repeat offenders of such crime which will be calculated as the stipulated incarceration period of 1.(i) multiplied by the ordinal number which reflects the offender’s repeat of the said offence, e.g. 3rd repeat equates 3×5=15 years minimum. Sexual predators will be placed in mandatory therapy relevant for heinous crimes of such nature for a duration no less than that which is set by international standard.

GEM takes this opportunity to remind all citizens to be vigilant and act within the boundaries of our laws. For more information please contact us at (473) 403-1351.

The children are our responsibility!

Earl J Maitland

Political Leader

Grenada Empowerment Movement