Getaway car driver, Kevron Quashie of Hillsborough already charged with conspiracy to robbery

St Vincent and the Grenadines police have two suspects in custody

Acting Police Commissioner, Edvin Martin, has confirmed the Royal Grenada Police Force has been informed by their St Vincent and the Grenadines counterparts that two suspects believed to be associated with the daytime robbery at the office of a credit union in Carriacou, are in custody.

“Officers from the local police force will travel to St Vincent today (Saturday) to assist in the verification process,” he said.

A report on news report posted on Saturday, 26 October on iwnsvg.com said the men whose faces were circulated via a wanted police bulletin in Grenada were arrested in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday morning.

“The men’s identities have not been released and police are yet to comment publicly on the arrest. However, a law enforcement source told iWitness News that investigators from Grenada are expected to arrive in SVG soon as their investigation continues,” said the news item.

The men are alleged to have robbed the Carriacou branch of the Grenada Union of Teachers Credit Union of EC$26,000 shortly after the office opened for business on 11 October 2019.

As part of its investigation, police in Grenada has already charged Kevron Quashie, 26, of Hillsborough with conspiracy to robbery. Quashie is the owner and driver of the getaway vehicle, a 1996 Suzuki Escudo bearing the registration number PJ168, which drove the two men from Hillsborough to Windward following the incident. He is currently on bail.

