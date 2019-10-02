The investigations into the management and operations of the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) entered the inquiry stage on 1 October 2019. The inquiry is being held in “camera” or closed-door sessions and involves the full Commission.
Prior to the inquiry stage, the investigations involved the Commission’s technical team gathering information through the conduct of interviews and collection of data. Interviews were conducted with current and past MNIB Board Members, Farmers, Ministers of Government, and past and present officials of the Ministry of Finance.
The investigations are being conducted pursuant to the Integrity in Public Life and Prevention of Corruption Acts, and applying relevant international law and best practices.
For the first time in Grenada’s history, there was collaboration among the Integrity Commission, expertise from law enforcement agencies and the public sector, in accordance with section 12(2)(b) of the Integrity in Public Life Act as the Commission prepared for the inquiry stage of the investigation.
The Commission is committed to expediting the inquiry stage in accordance with the Terms of Reference of the investigation, adhering to the legal principles of natural justice, procedural protections and due process. A copy of the Terms of Reference is attached hereto.
On completion of the inquiry, the Commission’s Report shall be made available to the persons with oversight, ministerial and administrative responsibilities for the MNIB.
Office of the Integrity Commission
Is the TOR for the integrity commission an effort to find and recover the missing moneys or just to identify theft and to hold persons accountable or to review policy and procedures?
Or is this invitation another strategy to let persons get away with Gross mismanagement, theft or failure to carry out their fiduciary resposerbelity?
Unless persons are held to account for their misdeeds we will never eliminate CORRUPTION in our society !!!
interesting, let’s wait for the results…
well done!
Is thats what d commission is investigating? I thought they were investigating d millions that are swindled. Stop this bush beating the tax payers want accountability for their missing money
Is this Terms of Reference just been set or published? Seems to have taken a rather long time to reach this point.