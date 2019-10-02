The investigations into the management and operations of the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) entered the inquiry stage on 1 October 2019. The inquiry is being held in “camera” or closed-door sessions and involves the full Commission.

Prior to the inquiry stage, the investigations involved the Commission’s technical team gathering information through the conduct of interviews and collection of data. Interviews were conducted with current and past MNIB Board Members, Farmers, Ministers of Government, and past and present officials of the Ministry of Finance.

The investigations are being conducted pursuant to the Integrity in Public Life and Prevention of Corruption Acts, and applying relevant international law and best practices.

For the first time in Grenada’s history, there was collaboration among the Integrity Commission, expertise from law enforcement agencies and the public sector, in accordance with section 12(2)(b) of the Integrity in Public Life Act as the Commission prepared for the inquiry stage of the investigation.

The Commission is committed to expediting the inquiry stage in accordance with the Terms of Reference of the investigation, adhering to the legal principles of natural justice, procedural protections and due process. A copy of the Terms of Reference is attached hereto.

On completion of the inquiry, the Commission’s Report shall be made available to the persons with oversight, ministerial and administrative responsibilities for the MNIB.

Office of the Integrity Commission