by Linda Straker

Government of Japan provides US$1.8 million grant funding

Grant for purchase of fisheries sector equipment

The Ministry of Fisheries will be the executing arm of a US$1.8 million grant funding provided to the Government of Grenada from the Government of Japan.

Peter David, Foreign Affairs Minister and Tatsuo Hirayama, Japan’s Ambassador to Grenada, signed the agreement on Thursday, 17 October 2019 during a ceremony at the Ministerial Complex.

“This grant will be used for the purchase of equipment for the development of the fisheries sector,” said the ambassador who pointed out that the ocean is an absolute part of life for many reasons, especially for island nations such as Japan and Grenada.

“For us, the ocean is a source of creation that nurtures all life and provides us with a lot of bountiful blessings,” he said, calling for the preservation of the blessings from the ocean. “It is vital that we remain committed to preserving the blessing that the ocean provides for all of humankind.”

Ambassador Hiroyama reminded the minister that his country is accountable to Japanese taxpayers for the grant programme and hopes that the equipment purchased with the grant will be properly and efficiently maintained. “Once the equipment purchased under this programme is delivered, I fervently hope that the equipment will be used and maintained properly, effectively and efficiently for the purpose of assisting the development of the fisheries sector, with your strong leadership and ownership.”

“Only after assessing the consistent and long-term benefit of the programme, would we proudly be able to say that this grant is money well spent and that this programme is indeed a success,” said the ambassador who was confident that the programme will contribute to the further enhancement of good bilateral relations.

Reminding him that the sustainability of the fisheries sector is one of priority to government, Minister David assured the equipment will be maintained to best practice standards.