On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture, and the Arts congratulates Anderson Peters on capturing the Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, 6 October.

We also wish to extend congratulations to Anderson’s family on this great achievement.

Peters’ historic win has made him the first Grenadian to win a World Championship medal in the field events. He is also the second athlete in Grenada’s history to become a World Champion, with Kirani James being the first.

The 21-year-old has added the new title of World Champion to his list of achievements after claiming the Gold, in front of an electrifying crowd, at the Khalifa International Stadium. He concluded his 2019 athletics season undefeated as the two-time SEC Champion, two-time NCAA Champion, NACAC Under-23 Champion, and Pan-American Champion.

While speaking to an IAAF representative, Peters said, “I just believed in my coach and the work we did all season. I want to tell my fellow Grenadians that everybody can do it, if I can do it. It’s possible for everybody to become a World Champion. You just have to want it as badly as I do.”

The ministry extends congratulations to Coach Paul Phillip and the team officials who assisted Anderson Peters on the remarkable achievement. Their commitment and expertise continue to guide and ensure that our athletes have an opportunity to compete and succeed on the World’s stage.

The ministry also commends former World and Olympic Champion Kirani James and the reigning Commonwealth Champion Lindon Victor for proudly representing the nation at the World Athletics Championships. Although James did not bring home a medal for Grenada, his return and performance showcased his resilience, especially with the recent passing of his mother, Annie James.

Kirani James, Anderson Peters and Lindon Victor continue to be a source of inspiration and pride for Grenadians and other aspiring athletes. Their dedication, perseverance, and hard-work demonstrate that success is achievable.

The ministry is committed to giving its support in the development of sport throughout the nation and encourages all aspiring athletes to remain determined and work hard towards their goals so that they too can become World Champions.

The ministry wishes all the athletes and their coaches the very best as they continue their training, endeavouring to be selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ministry of Youth Development