Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean’s newest festival event is sure to deliver your first taste of Christmas, set in the picturesque Carenage harbour.

Festival of Lights, launched on Tuesday, 8 October, is gearing up to be a spectacular family event of lights, food, music and fun. The event will take place on 6-7 December with a signature line up of activities to truly make it a family affair.

First, the Carenage will be turned into a Christmas wonderland with an amazing display of lights. Day 1 will feature the launch, a dinghy concert and a light show. The Carenage is the perfect backdrop for a dinghy concert, which will see boats pulling up with lights as well as local businesses using lights to enjoy the island Christmas vibes.

Day 2 will feature local cuisine, a Christmas night market and a chance for children to meet Santa Claus. The night market will feature local produce, art, craft and everything Christmas while the cuisine will include local delights such as Black Cake and Christmas drinks such as Sorrel and Ginger beer. The local entertainment on that night will offer a true taste of Grenada with a mixture of traditional carols, string band music and local parang. The start and end times will be announced closer to the date.

The local organising committee led by Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Brenda Hood is encouraging everyone to mark their calendars for the grand event. During the launch Hood said, “We invite everyone in Grenada and visitors to Grenada to experience a real Spice Christmas. The event is perfect for families and offers activities that everyone can enjoy.”

For more information, one can email festivaloflights@puregrenada.com or visit www.puregrenada.com/festivaloflights.

Grenada Tourism Authority