Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell met Friday with New Zealand’s High Commissioner for Barbados and the Member States of the Caribbean Community, Anton Ojala.

Presenting his credentials to the Prime Minister, Ojala noted the similar challenges faced by Pacific and Caribbean islands, chief among these being the impact of climate change.

The importance of renewable energy was discussed and the Prime Minister recalled having the opportunity to visit alternative energy sites in New Zealand a few years ago. A significant portion of electricity in New Zealand is created using renewable energy.

Dr Mitchell welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Grenada and New Zealand, which focuses on geothermal energy.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of technical support in this and other areas, noting that it is an avenue through which Grenada can build its human resource capacity.

Grenada and New Zealand established diplomatic relations in September 2013.

Office of the Prime Minister