The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that all vehicle inspections today, Thursday 31 October 2019, will be conducted at Traffic Headquarters, the Carenage, St George’s, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.