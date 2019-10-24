The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Dave Blondell Williams, alias “Woshey/Wooshie” a 31-year-old, Machine Operator of Belmont, St George.

Williams is wanted by the South Saint George Police Station for questioning in connection with a report of Wounding. He is six feet in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Dave Blondell Williams or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact South Saint George Police Station at 444 4454, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921/439 5583, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

