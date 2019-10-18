Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Jonathan Richards 25 years, Fisherman of Gouyave, St John.

Richards is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of Housebreaking and Stealing. He is six feet, five inches in height, slim built, dark brown in complexion with dark brown eyes and black (plaited) hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Richards is asked to contact CID at 440 3921/3999/2266; police control at 911 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police