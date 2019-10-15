Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean will welcome home celebrity publicist Yvette Noel-Schure on Tuesday as she participates in another project that puts the spotlight on the destination.

Noel-Shure who hails from the big parish, St Andrew, is proud of her roots and she is a famous daughter of the soil.

Noel-Schure who is a publicist to Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé is being featured in TEMPO Network’s ‘Caribbean Dream’ series, which highlights prominent Caribbean personalities who are successful in their fields. Noel-Schure is scheduled to arrive at the Maurice Bishop International Airport at 12:50 pm on a JetBlue flight with the TEMPO Networks team to complete the filming of the programme in her homeland. The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has planned an intimate welcome ceremony at the airport.

The GTA’s recently launched ‘Something For Everyone’ regional campaign will be prominently featured on TEMPO Networks throughout the ‘Caribbean Dream’ series spanning four months. The entertainment company currently broadcasts in 24 Caribbean islands, with approximately three million viewers, as well as in the Tri-State area: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Cable Channel 1105. The company also recently launched its streaming platform, which is available worldwide for download on all streaming platforms, including Apple & Android TV.

GTA CEO Patricia Maher is delighted to sponsor the Tempo Series featuring Noel-Schure. She said, “Yvette has been using her platforms to showcase to the world her special home of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The GTA team are honoured that TEMPO Networks will highlight our beautiful Grenadian personality in her beloved homeland.”

In a teaser to the TEMPO series Noel-Schure highlights her love for her homeland saying, “Grenada feeds my soul and my heart. I am not a fish out of water in Grenada.” The series includes three episodes featuring Noel-Schure. The “Homecoming” episode will be produced in Grenada this week and aired in November. The other two episodes have already been produced with Noel-Schure at her home in New York.

“In this exciting moment of the launch of our streaming platform, we are super-excited to partner with the GTA in this ground-breaking initiative to highlight destination Grenada and the extraordinary accomplishments of Yvette Noel-Schure,” said Frederick A Morton, Jr Founder, Chairman & CEO, TEMPO Networks. “We look forward to shining a light on Grenada, where there is truly “something for everyone,” said Morton.