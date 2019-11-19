The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs individuals wishing to apply for a teaching position within the State of Grenada, of the minimum requirements.

In accordance with the provisions delineated in Section 121 (1), (a) & (b) and (2), (a) & (b) of the Education Act 2002, those requirements are as follows:

PRE-PRIMARY AND PRIMARY LEVEL

A person must have:

Attained the age of 18 years

Passed in at least 4 GCE or CXC O-level subjects including English Language, a science subject, a social science subject and Mathematics, or any other subjects accepted by the Education Advisory Council.

SECONDARY LEVEL

A person must have:

Attained the age of 18 years

Passed in at least 5 GCE or CXC O-level subjects including English Language, and two A-level subjects or their equivalent.

The ministry further informs that all applications must contain a listing of the subjects for which passes were obtained at each level, and will remain current for a period of two (2) years. Only suitable applications will be acknowledged.

Ministry of Education

