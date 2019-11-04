The Central Statistics Office, Ministry of the Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development, in partnership with the European Union, through the 11th European Development Fund, convened and concluded a three-day workshop on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) on 16 to 18 October 2019.

The workshop targeted members of staff of the Central Statistics Office who are involved in the conduct of census and surveys. Accordingly, the knowledge imparted and insights gained at the workshop has facilitated the strengthening of the technical skills and enhancement of the capacity of the Central Statistics Office in GIS, as preparations commence for the 2021 Census.

The workshop was facilitated by Shereene Harford Twum-Barimah and Jerry Enoe, GIS consultants. The sessions were very interactive and evoked great interest among the participants. The participants were trained in Arc GIS Software (Geographic Information Systems Software) in the following areas:

Creation of Geo-databases

Editing of class features on maps such as point features, boundary

Dissemination of Data using GIS

Creation of Shape Files

Manipulation of rasters and vectors

The Central Statistics Office is now better equipped with the requisite skills for census and survey purposes.

For further information, kindly contact Halim Brizan, Director, Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Finance at halimbrizan@cso.gov.gd .

Ministry of Finance

