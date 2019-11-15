by Linda Straker

Grenada supports inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all

Education Minister thanked UNESCO for support in developing Grenada’s National TVET Policy

In July 2019 Grenada signed Convention for the Recognition of Studies, Degrees and Diplomas in Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean

Education Minister Emmalin Pierre has told an international meeting that Grenada believes education is a fundamental human right and is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles for achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Grenada supports the implementation of SDG 4, as evident in its participation in the Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Steering Committee and its commitment to the collective work and implementation of the E2030 Roadmap, for the benefit of the region and successful implementation of SDG4,” she said during her address at the UNESCO 40th General Conference debates on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

SDG 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The UNESCO 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is an ambitious, aspirational and universal agenda with the objective of wiping out poverty through sustainable development by 2030.

Pierre who spoke immediately after the Hungarian representative, also told the conference that Grenada welcomes the Global Convention on the Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications and the new Convention for the Recognition of Studies, Degrees and Diplomas in Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We all believe this will strengthen international and regional cooperation in higher education. Grenada understands the importance of technical and vocational education training (TVET) and lifelong learning opportunities in preparing the youth to meet the demand of the future. We would, therefore, like to thank UNESCO for its support in developing Grenada’s National TVET Policy.

The UNESCO Global Recognition Convention ensures that people have the right to have their foreign education qualification recognised outside their country of study, while the Convention for the Recognition of Studies, Degrees and Diplomas in Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean — which Grenada signed in July 2019 — commits the signatory states parties to adopt all necessary measures to recognise the studies, degrees and diplomas of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Pierre who recently was assigned as new Minister for Information, said that Grenada recognises the important role that science and technology plays for sustainable development. “Accordingly, Grenada is committed to actively participating in the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), since as an island state, oceans are of great importance to our livelihood. We commend the work of IOC in the preparation of the International Decade of Ocean Sciences.” She urged UNESCO to continue to support the implementation of Early Warning Systems for tsunamis and other marine hazards.

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.