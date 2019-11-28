The Grenada Association Toronto (GAT) in partnership with the Pearline Garraway Education Foundation Inc. is now accepting applications for the Fall/Winter 2019-2020 awards exercise.

We encourage all currently registered post-secondary students to submit an application. 5 scholarships will be available for the 2019/2020 school year.

Scholarship Name Number of Scholarships Scholarship Value (CAN$) Recipient Criteria GAT Diaspora Scholarship 2 Valued at $1,000 each 1 scholarship available to a student pursuing post-secondary education at a registered University or College in the Greater Toronto Area. 1 scholarship available to a student pursuing post-secondary education at a registered University or College in Canada. GAT Caribbean Scholarship 1 Valued at $1,000 1 scholarship available to a student pursuing post-secondary education at a registered University in the Caribbean. GAT Community College Scholarship 1 Valued at $500 1 scholarship available to a student pursuing post-secondary education at the TA Marryshow Community College in Grenada. Pearline Garraway Education Foundation Inc. Scholarship 1 Valued at $1,000 Preference given to any individual pursuing post-secondary studies in the field of education at a registered Caribbean institution. Secondary consideration will be given to students pursuing post-secondary education in a similar field at a registered Caribbean institution.

Application deadline: The application form and all other required documentation must be received by Friday, 27 December 2019 (5 pm Eastern Standard Time). Please submit your application and supporting documents by email to gatoronto@gmail.com.

Successful applicants will be notified by Friday, 17 January 2020.

Please also note that the Grenada Association Toronto and the Pearline Garraway Education Foundation Inc. reserve the right to use photographs of successful recipients for publication purposes.

Eligibility Requirements: In order to be eligible, you must meet ALL of the following criteria:

Be a Grenadian national or Grenadian by descent

Have strong academic results within your school system and demonstrate financial need

Have a record of leadership and extracurricular involvement

Be attending a recognised university or college in the fall of 2019

Not be a recipient of one of the GAT offered scholarships in the last 2 years.

Grenada Association Toronto

