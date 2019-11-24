The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) held its Annual Business Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 16 November 2019, at the Radisson Beach Resort, Grand Anse, where just over 200 patrons came together to celebrate collective wins for the past year.

The guest speaker for the evening was Dr Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), who delivered the topic “Towards Digital Transformation: A Digital Currency in the ECCU.” In his speech, the governor emphasised that the DXCD Caribe (digital currency, backed by the ECCB) is a secure accessible, innovative, real-time, payment instrument that is not a cryptocurrency, which will result in reduced bank fees, among other benefits. This topic sparked the interest of participants who remained and engaged the governor in further discussions after the event.

The newly elected President of the Chamber, Emmanuel Duncan, in his remarks stated that “the Chamber will remain focused on being the premier voice of businesses in Grenada.” He further stated that in remaining effective and relevant, the Chamber plans to focus on the following priorities: Improvement of the Chamber brand, PR & visibility, increasing membership value, driving website interaction, strengthening social media presence, network and relationship building, growth and advocacy. He thanked the past presidents and boards for their hard work; thanked Chamber members for their continued support and complimented the secretariat for their continued hard work and promised to strengthen the human resource complement.

Executive Director, Petipha Lewis–Smith, expressed how very pleased the Chamber was to see the wide cross-section of small and micro businesses attending the event this year. This year saw many women and youth lead businesses winning awards in the areas of education, innovation, tourism and manufacturing.

AWARDS WINNERS SPONSORS Employer of the Year NAWASA Grenada Electricity Services Excellence in Agro Processing Caribbean Naturals Grenada Electricity Services Service Excellence Grenada Co-operative Bank Jonas Browne & Hubbard Innovative Business of the Year Reneescentsationz Jonas Browne & Hubbard Manufacturer of the Year Grenada Distillers Republic Bank Grenada Environmental Excellence True Blue Bay Resort Republic Bank Grenada Corporate Social Responsibility Republic Bank Grenada Digicel Grenada Excellence in Tourism Industry Jurnee Grenada GHTA Rising Star Straight A’s Assignment Assistance Ltd Grenada Distillers Small Business of the Year Centre for Development & Certification Training Spice Isle Automotive The Earl Brathwaite Award for Excellence in Application of Digital Technology eLearning Kings Nicholas Earl Brathwaite People’s Choice Glenelg Spring Water FLOW Grenada Business of the Year Bryden & Minors Grenada SOL EC

Other contributors

Baron Foods; DutyFree Caribbean; Independence Agencies; Belmont Estate; Real Value IGA Supermarket; Sandals Grenada Resort; Grenada Bottling Company; Courts Unicomer; Grenada Breweries; Westerhall Estate; De La Grenade Industries; Hankey’s Computer Store and Services.

The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce takes this opportunity to thank all those who participated in making this year’s event the resounding success it was.

GCIC

