We were heartened to hear in the Governor-General’s Throne Speech that the government intends to place more emphasis on caring for the environment, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals 2020 -2035.

Her Excellency said:

“…We will move aggressively to develop tourism sites in order to … offer visitors an enhanced experience in Pure Grenada, while at the same time ensuring that we preserve our pristine environment.”

“My Government will focus greater attention on building awareness of the urgent environmental issues to be addressed now and in the years ahead. It is most disturbing that some of our people are still engaging in environmentally harmful practices such as the indiscriminate burning of bush, … water wastage and careless littering such as throwing garbage out of vehicles.”

“My Government will step up public education campaigns to highlight the importance and necessity of sound environmental practices.”

Also: “The protection of our environment is everyone’s business, not just the business of my government.”

How very true!

This is excellent news and we look forward to rivers, roadsides and the marine environment being given the respect they deserve, which is essential for our survival. The installation of cameras between the cruise ship and bus terminals, announced this week, is an encouraging first step.

We trust that this will at last be followed up by effective implementation of the 2015 Abatement of Litter Act.

Grenada Green Group

