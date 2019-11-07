The stage is set for the 29th Annual OECS Swim Championship that will take place in Ratho Mill, St Vincent from 8-10 November 2019.

Under the auspices of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation, five OECS countries will converge at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre to vie for the coveted Championship Trophy. Competing teams from, Antigua, St Lucia, St Kitts and host St Vincent, will all strive to dethrone reigning champion Grenada to break their attempt at a fifth consecutive win.

Grenada’s 34-member team departs the island on Thursday morning in preparation for the three-day competition that gets underway on Friday. Coaches Gerson Escobar, Damique Walters along with Team Manager Nigel Ollivierre and GASA President Peron Johnson will accompany the team.

The first events of the weekend swim off on Friday evening with the 100M Freestyle for the 8 and under swimmers and the 400M Freestyle for the 9 and over swimmers.

Coaches Walters and Escobar with the support of Coach Nataly Sierra have been working with the team over the past three weeks to prepare them for this competition. “About 1/3 of our team comprise of new swimmers to the OECS stage this year, however, they have been working hard and our prospects look good for a great overall performance in St Vincent,” stated Ollivierre. “We look forward to the participation of our senior swimmers Kerry Ollivierre, and Delron Felix, both of whom have represented Grenada on some of the biggest international stages. Felix will Captain the 2019 OECS Team.”

“Our regional counterparts have not been asleep,” said Johnson. “They have been working hard with their eyes on Grenada. We have confidence that our technical team has put in the required work with our swimmers; the swimmers are prepared for the heightened level of competition and are expected to put out their best performances.”

Through the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Grenada National Lottery Authority and the Grenada Olympic Committee, the team is largely able to participate in this critical championship event. OECS sets the stage for many swimmers who seek to further qualify and participate in the UANA Swim Meet in February followed by the CARIFTA Championships later in 2020.

2019 OECS Team:

8 & Under Zeia Ollivierre Jaaziel Francis Maggie Watson Jacob Collymore Kristin Gresham Tre Sparks St Bernard

9-10 Age Group

Victoria Buxo Elliot Fletcher Karniel Francis Mallon Paterson Aresha Regis Michael Robertson Jr.

11-12 Age Group

Tilly Collymore Nathan Fletcher Sara Dowden Joshua Wilson Dumont Nina James Jermaine Donald

13-14 Age Group

Anaika Charles Zackary Gresham Kimberly Ince Parshawn Haynes Ariann Clouden Jose Buxo

15-17 Age Group

Ifeoma Cherebin Eli Zerpa Zoe James Thabo Antoine Sydnee Steele Jenebi Benoit

18 & over Age Group

Mia Benjamin Kerry Ollivierre Nixe Ogilvie Delron Felix

GASA

