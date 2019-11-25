The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport that the State of Grenada is forecasted to be affected by a Tropical Wave Monday into Tuesday.

According to the Tropical Weather outlook, the axis of an Atlantic Ocean Tropical Wave was along 53° West from 14° North southward (approximately 500 miles east of Grenada) and is moving west at 15 kt. This wave is embedded within the ITCZ and scattered with moderate to strong convection seen ahead of and behind the wave’s axis.

The axis is expected to cross the island chain on Monday night bringing heavy showers, thundershowers and gusty winds from Monday night into Tuesday, which may trigger flash flooding and landslides.

The meteorological (Met) office will continue to monitor the progression of this tropical wave. The Met Office has issued a medium chance of flooding/landslides and a marine advisory.

NaDMA advises all to remain vigilant.

NaDMA

