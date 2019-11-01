These events are an excellent opportunity for companies, businesses, organisations, or persons to promote their brands, products, services, and activities through a corporate sponsorship collaboration with Spicemas Corporation.

Submission of sponsorship applications:

Companies, businesses, organisations, or persons who would like to sponsor the above-mentioned events are kindly requested to send their detailed corporate sponsorship proposals to:

Kelvin Jacob

Chief Executive Officer Spicemas Corporation

Suite D6, GCNA Complex

Kirani James Boulevard, St George

Via email: ceo@spicemasgrenada.com

Deadline for submission: Friday, 31 January 2020 by midnight.