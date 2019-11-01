The Spicemas Corporation (SMC) is looking for interested companies, businesses, organisations, or persons who would like to sponsor the following events of Spicemas 2020:
- Carnival City
- Children’s Carnival Frolic
- National Panorama
- National Queen Show
- Dimanche Gras
- Soca/Groovy Monarch
- Traditional Mas Festival
- Junior Calypso Semi-Final
- Overall Carnival Sponsor
These events are an excellent opportunity for companies, businesses, organisations, or persons to promote their brands, products, services, and activities through a corporate sponsorship collaboration with Spicemas Corporation.
Submission of sponsorship applications:
Companies, businesses, organisations, or persons who would like to sponsor the above-mentioned events are kindly requested to send their detailed corporate sponsorship proposals to:
Kelvin Jacob
Chief Executive Officer Spicemas Corporation
Suite D6, GCNA Complex
Kirani James Boulevard, St George
Via email: ceo@spicemasgrenada.com
Deadline for submission: Friday, 31 January 2020 by midnight.
