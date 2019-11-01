Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Dennilyn Fletcher, 15 years old, student residing at LaSagesse, St David.

Fletcher left home on Thursday, 31 October 2019 about 7:30 am wearing a white shirt, blue shirt and a black pair of shoes. She is approximately five feet four inches in height, medium built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Dennilyn Fletcher or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. David Station at 444-6224, Police Emergency at 911, Police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

