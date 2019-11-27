Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean (Peace Corps EC) continued its series of stakeholder meetings with a session in Grenada on Monday, 19 November at Marryshow House UWI Centre.

The meetings bring together senior members of the Ministry of Education, along with District Officers, Principals, Teachers, Peace Corps Volunteers and members of the advisory committee, to reflect on the progress of its 5-year initiative: the Primary English Literacy Project. The project is a partnership between the Peace Corps EC, the governments of participating islands, which include Dominica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, USAID and OECS.

The goals of the project include: increasing student success, enhancing teaching skills, and improving school, family and community partnerships in support of literacy at the grade 1-3 level. Addressing the attendees, Director of Programming and Training, Patrick Triano noted, “Through the international exchange between Peace Corps and Grenadian teachers and students, students experience new perspectives, work with diverse individuals, and communicate across cultures and languages. The Literacy Project with the Ministry of Education and other partners remains a valuable contribution to the Eastern Caribbean.”

Triano gave a short presentation reviewing the results of the project with the participants and invited them to reflect on the data which outlined the successes and challenges of the program. Participants then broke into workgroups to examine possible modifications or changes. The stakeholder representatives expressed keen interest and welcomed the opportunity to help inform the process. Acting Associate Peace Corps Director, Maria Luisa Duron noted to the attendees that their work, ‘provided important insights that will support Peace Corps efforts in the education sector in the next few years.’

The Peace Corps has had a presence in the Eastern Caribbean since its inception in 1961. At the heart of its mission is the commitment to development and capacity building and the promotion of world peace and friendship by promoting better intercultural understanding. There are currently 83 volunteers in the Eastern Caribbean, with 23 in Grenada, working in the education sector.

US Embassy, Grenada

