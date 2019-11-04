Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, 2 November 2019 at Belle Vue, Petite Martinique.

Vincentian, Kenroy Browne, 46, Labourer, who resided at Belle Vue was discovered lying in the road with multiple stab wounds to the body.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the actual cause of death.

Anyone with information in this matter is asked to contact police emergency at 911, police hotline at 444 1958, Carriacou Police Station at 443 7482 or 7840, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921 or Petite Martinique Police Station at 443 9044.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.