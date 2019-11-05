A delegation led by Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen and Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO, Patricia Maher, are in the UK for World Travel Market (WTM), the world’s foremost global tourism showcase.

Seven island stakeholders have joined GTA to exhibit in London this week at the three-day event, which attracts global travel brand decision makers including airlines, tour operators, hoteliers and attractions.

Her Excellency Kisha Alexander-Grant, Grenada’s High Commissioner to the UK officially opened the Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean booth with the Minister, GTA CEO and stakeholders.

Meeting over 25 airlines and tour operators, including senior representatives from British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Condor in addition to Kenwood Travel, Trailfinders and Lotus Dial-a-flight, provides opportunities to promote Grenada and further enhance the tri-island destination’s reputation and reach in key overseas markets. The Minister and CEO will undertake meetings and interviews with senior journalists and accredited social media influencers in addition to attending networking events.

Modeste-Curwen said, “World Travel Market provides a springboard for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique ensuring we continue to deliver sustainable and significant growth for the tourism sector.”

Maher said, “The global buzz about Grenada continues as we welcome increasing numbers of visitors and add more upscale accommodation next year and beyond.” She added, “Interaction with Grenadians, whether that’s at annual events like Spicemas and Grenada Chocolate Fest or during regattas and community events is at the heart of every visitor’s experience. World Travel Market provides an opportunity to showcase what makes our destination and our people stand out and ensure our success endures.”

Stakeholders exhibiting with GTA at WTM 2019 are: Blue Diamond Resorts/Royalton Grenada; Blue Horizons Garden Resort; Kalinago Beach Resort; Kimpton Kawana Bay; Mount Cinnamon Resort; Spice Island Beach Resort; St James Travel & Tours; and True Blue Bay Boutique Resort.

Attached photo shows Team Grenada: (L-R) Renatta Fielden and Marie Fielden, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort; Patricia Maher, GTA CEO; Lynn Girling, Spice Island Beach Resort & Blue Horizons Garden Resort; Minister for Tourism, Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen; Francine Stewart, GTA Marketing Manager; Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, Spice Island Beach Resort; Marielle Alexander, St James Travel & Tours; Sharon Bernstein, Rob Bates and Lisa Braithwaite, GTA UK.

Grenada Tourism Authority

