The Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment, through the Desk of the Elderly is soliciting the support of the general public in updating its database with regards to the centenarian population in Grenada.

As of Thursday, 12 December 2019, the Desk of the Elderly has recorded 19 centenarians in the State of Grenada.

The Desk of the Elderly urges anyone who is aware of any person aged 100 years or more, or anyone who will soon acquire such age to please contact the desk at 440-6037.

Persons are also kindly asked to provide birth certificates at least two months in advance to allow for the proper recognition of our senior citizens.

The ministry expresses thanks to its partners, stakeholders, clients and the general public for their usual support and wishes everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas Season and a productive New Year.

Ministry of Social Development

