by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

A 12-member jury this evening found 19-year-old Twely Joseph guilty of Capital Murder in the death of 8-year-old Ariel Bolah of Frequente, St George.

Joseph is expected to be sentenced on 31 January 2020.

Complete story to follow.

