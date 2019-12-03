by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada
A 12-member jury this evening found 19-year-old Twely Joseph guilty of Capital Murder in the death of 8-year-old Ariel Bolah of Frequente, St George.
Joseph is expected to be sentenced on 31 January 2020.
Complete story to follow.
This young man was used by witchcraft to do this crime but the guilty person will confuse before they die you don’t believe me just wait and you will see Mighty God work when it happened you will say it’s the turth am a woman of God.
Let’s all hold our breath and see what the sentencing will be. hope it will not be a slap on the wrist like so many others.
If you do the crime do the time
But this won’t get the little soul back…