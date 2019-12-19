The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public, that the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway will be closed effective Wednesday, 18 December 2019.

The general public is also advised that all motor vehicle inspection will be conducted at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s effective Thursday, 19 December 2019.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2020 at 8 am.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Royal Grenada Police Force

